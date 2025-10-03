BFI Cup 2025: World medalist Husamuddin, Asian bronze medalist Bhawna and Parthvi advance on Day 3

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) World Championships bronze medalist Mohammad Husamuddin (Services) lived up to his reputation as one of India’s most reliable performers on the big stage, cruising through his opening bout at the BFI Cup elite Men’s Boxing Championship 2025 with a dominant 5:0 verdict over Services' Harsh.

In an endeavour to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will host the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai from October 1–7, featuring competitions for both Elite Men and Women across 10 weight categories each, aligned with World Boxing standards. Gold and silver medallists from the event will earn a pathway into the Elite National Camp.

The Elite Women’s competition also witnessed standout performances. Bhawna Sharma (Railways)—a U-22 Asian bronze medallist—edged Simran (Haryana) with a hard-fought 3:2 split decision in the 48-51kg category. Meanwhile, Parthvi Grehwal (Rajasthan) delivered a commanding performance, sealing her bout with an RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) win, further reinforcing her rising status in Indian boxing.

In the men’s draw, apart from Husamuddin, Services’ boxers continued to impress, with strong performances adding to their team’s momentum. The women’s bouts showcased depth and promise, as Bhawna and Parthvi’s victories highlighted the rising wave of talent.

Boxers from State units and boards that finished in the Top 8 at the Elite Nationals are in action at the BFI Cup, joined by entries from SAI NCOE and host state Tamil Nadu. The lineup also includes participants from the last two Elite National Championships, Indian team members from the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 Championships, as well as medalists from international competitions since 2022.

Adding further depth to the competition are medalists from the Goa and Uttarakhand National Games and the 6th Youth Nationals. All entries are routed through official State units and boards.

