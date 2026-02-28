Bengaluru to host blockbuster two-week ATP Challenger swing in May

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Indian tennis is set for a major boost as the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) prepares to host two consecutive ATP Challenger 50 tournaments at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru from May 11 to 17 and May 18-24.

The two-week swing will position Bengaluru at the centre of men’s professional tennis in India, giving players back-to-back opportunities to compete for valuable ATP ranking points on home soil. Part of the ATP Challenger Tour and the bridge between the ITF circuit and the ATP Tour, these events play a key role in developing emerging talent.

The announcement follows the successful 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open 125 in January and India’s dramatic 3–2 Davis Cup victory over the Netherlands earlier this month.

For KSLTA, the back-to-back hosting is part of a larger long-term strategy. “Securing two consecutive ATP Challenger 50 tournaments reflects our commitment to positioning Bengaluru as a high-performance tennis destination. A robust international calendar at home strengthens the entire ecosystem, from players and coaches to officials and young aspirants watching from the stands. Our sincere appreciation to the Sports Authority of India, the Government of Karnataka, and our wonderful sponsors who stand by us for all our ventures in making this possible,” said Maheshwar Rao, IAS, Chief Commissioner, The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Honorary Secretary of KSLTA.

Anil Dhupar, Secretary General of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) added, “The All-India Tennis Association is extremely thankful to KSLTA for taking this initiative in bringing two additional ATP Challenger 50 events to India this May. Our vision in 2026 is clear: to create a stronger, more competitive tennis ecosystem in the country. When our players compete regularly at a high level at home, it accelerates their development and builds belief. AITA would be happy to support these events in the best possible manner.”

Referring to the recent Davis Cup triumph, he added, “That victory was a powerful reminder of what Indian tennis is capable of achieving on the global stage. To sustain and build on that momentum, our players need consistent exposure to elite competition, and these two tournaments come at exactly the right time for Indian tennis.”

Tournament Director and Hon. Jt. Secretary of KSLTA, Sunil Yajaman, emphasised the competitive edge the two-week format provides, saying, “We are happy and excited to host these 2 weeks of back-to-back ATP challengers at Bengaluru. Our sincere thanks to the ATP Challenger tour for placing trust in our calibre and allotting these back-to-back weeks of ATP Challenger 50 events. Professional tennis demands physical endurance, financial resilience, and mental consistency.

"A home swing of this nature reduces travel fatigue and allows players to sustain peak competitive rhythm. That continuity can directly translate into significant ATP ranking gains for our players. We are of the strong belief that our Indian players need more of these categories of ATP challengers at home, and I’m sure our players would make the best use of them, and the visiting players would enjoy the hospitality that Bengaluru provides for all International Tennis events.

"With these coming few months before the Davis Cup qualifiers Round 2 against Korea, it would give a wonderful opportunity for the Indian players to practice as a team and be together, which otherwise doesn’t happen in the tour they compete,” he said.

With this two-week swing, KSLTA is reinforcing Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s premier international tennis hub and one of Asia’s most consistent international tennis destinations.

--IANS

bsk/