Bengaluru Open featuring Arjun Prasad, N Thangaraja to get underway on Tuesday

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) The Bengaluru Open 2025 will be played at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) from October 7 to 10.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore as the Pro-Am event will be played on October 11.

The Bengaluru Open, returning for its fourth edition after a six-year gap, will witness participation by 126 golfers including 124 professionals and two amateurs.

The leading Indian professionals in the field include Arjun Prasad (currently No. 2 in the PGTI Order of Merit), Shaurya Bhattacharya, Udayan Mane, Angad Cheema, defending champion Abhinav Lohan and Viraj Madappa, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by Bengaluru-based professionals Rahil Gangjee, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa S, Akshay Neranjen, Manoj S, Mari Muthu R and Varun Muthappa, to name a few. The two local amateurs in the field are Tanish R Gowda and Siddharth Paruthi.

The prominent foreign names competing include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italy’s Federico Zucchetti, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and American Koichiro Sato.

Adith Kumar Bhandari, president, KGA, said, “Adith Kumar Bhandari, President, KGA, said, “It is a matter of great pride and honour for the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) to once again host the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Pro Championship – Bengaluru Open 2025 at our esteemed golf course. The return of the PGTI to KGA after two years, and more significantly, the return of the prestigious Bengaluru Open to our course after a gap of six years, is a moment of celebration for all of us at KGA.

“This year, we are proud to welcome players from all over India and foreign countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy, the USA – a testament to the growing global stature of the tournament and our course. At KGA, we consistently strive to offer the best playing conditions for the sport. Our championship course has been prepared with the utmost care and is, as always, maintained in pristine condition to challenge and inspire every golfer who tees off here. On behalf of the Karnataka Golf Association, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all participating players.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We extend our gratitude to Powered by Partner IndianOil and Associate Partner Britannia for supporting the Bengaluru Open which returns on the PGTI schedule after a six-year gap. IndianOil, celebrating 25 years of its flagship professional golf event later this year, underscores its commitment to the elevation of professional golf in India by strengthening its presence on the PGTI with a multi-event association this season. As the PGTI returns to the world-class KGA after two years with India's best talent in action, we look forward to another fascinating week of golf.”

