Bengaluru Open 2025: Thangaraja moves into halfway lead with 65 in Round 2

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Sri Lankan N. Thangaraja, the man in form with a winner and runner-up finish in the last three PGTI events, continued his golden run with a six-under 65 to move into the halfway lead on Day Two of the INR 1 crore Bengaluru Open 2025 being played at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course in Bengaluru.

Thangaraja (66-65), who was overnight tied third and one off the lead, totalled 11-under 131 after 36 holes to hold a one-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard. Viraj Madappa (65-67) of Kolkata, the overnight joint leader, fired a 67 in Round Two to slip one spot to second place at 10-under 132. Gurugram’s Manu Gandas shot a tournament low of 63 to climb 26 spots to third place at nine-under 133.

Nepal’s Subash Tamang, the round one joint leader, dropped down to tied fourth at eight-under 134 as a result of his 69 on Wednesday. Subash was joined by Greater Noida’s Saptak Talwar (68) in tied fourth. Reigning champion Abhinav Lohan, who hails from the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, ended Day Two in tied 11th place at five-under 137.

The highest-placed among the Bengaluru-based players were Manoj S. and Mari Muthu R., both of whom occupied tied 13th position at four-under 138. The cut came down at one-over 143. Fifty professionals and one amateur progressed to the next stage.

Noida’s Kanav Chauhan was the only amateur to make the cut. He was placed tied 24th at two-under 140.

N. Thangaraja, currently third on the PGTI Order of Merit with two wins under his belt this season, had a relatively slow start on the back nine as he made three birdies, including a 30-footer and a tap-in, as well as two bogeys. Thangaraja’s round then took flight on the front-nine, where he scored six birdies and a bogey. Thanga produced two top-notch bunker shots for birdies on the front nine.

Thangaraja said, “My tee shots, approaches, and putting were great today. The bunker shots also stood out. The greens at this course are similar to my home course in Colombo, so I’m quite comfortable playing here. I feel putting will be the deciding factor in the final stages of this tournament. So, my main focus will be on sharpening my putting further.

“I’m feeling the momentum since my win in Chennai three weeks back. I’ve been playing great golf since then, and I want to make the most of my good form now.”

Viraj Madappa, a winner on the PGTI earlier this year, came up with six birdies on his first 16 holes, which included three conversions from a range of 10 to 15 feet. Madappa, however, ended his round with a double-bogey on the 17th.

Viraj said, “I’ve played well on both days so far. Unfortunately, I ended both rounds with bogeys. I feel I’ve focused well and kept my patience for most part of both rounds, but I just need to keep that going till the very last hole.

“I hit really good iron shots and gave myself plenty of opportunities on the greens today. I hit 13 greens in regulation. I need to keep doing the same thing over the next two days.”

--IANS

