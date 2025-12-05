Bengaluru chosen to host India vs Netherlands Davis Cup tie in February 2026

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (IANS) The All-India Tennis Association (AITA) on Friday announced that Bengaluru has been awarded the hosting rights for the upcoming Davis Cup World Group stage tie between India and the Netherlands, as the mega event returns to India after a break.

The India and the Netherlands Davis Cup tie will be played at the SM Krisha Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium in Bengaluru from February 7 to 8, 2026.

Bengaluru has a distinguished legacy of staging world-class tennis events and a passionate fan base that has consistently supported the sport. This prestigious international fixture further reinforces Bengaluru’s growing reputation as one of India’s premier tennis destinations.

This follows KSLTA’s recent successful hosting of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in Bengaluru, which was held in India for the first time. The event showcased the city’s ability to stage international tournaments with strong infrastructure, efficient planning, and enthusiastic fan support.

Bengaluru also enjoys a rich Davis Cup legacy, having hosted several ties over the decades. The city has been the venue for India’s encounters against Australia in 1970, Sweden in 1985, Indonesia in 2013, Serbia in 2014, and Uzbekistan in 2017. These landmark matches highlight Bengaluru’s long-standing association with elite international tennis and its ability to stage world-class competitions.

India, ranked No. 33 in the Davis Cup ranking, has reached the finals three times (1966, 1974, and 1987). The team secured its place in the 2026 qualifiers with a convincing 3-1 victory over Switzerland in September 2025, marking it first win over a European team since 1993. Led by Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh, the performance also marked India’s strongest result since the competition format changed in 2019.

In the upcoming tie, India will face a strong opponent - the Netherlands, currently ranked No. 4 in Davis Cup rankings and the runners-up at the 2024 Davis Cup. As finalists last year, the Netherlands earned direct entry into the 2026 Qualifiers second round, allowing them to skip the opening phase as per the tournament regulations.

KSLTA expressed their pride in bringing another marquee global tennis event to the city, reaffirming their commitment to nurturing and promoting the sport at all levels.

Commenting on the development, Priyank M Kharge, Minister of IT BT, RDPR, Government of Karnataka, Sr. VP of KSLTA, and the Chairman of Organising Committee, said: “It is an honour for Bengaluru to be chosen again as the venue for the Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands. We are confident it will receive strong support from the Government of Karnataka, corporates, and the people of the city. The Davis Cup is all about nationalism, and it is a very special event for all of us. We hope this tie inspires young athletes and brings the nations and the tennis community together. Bengaluru is honoured to host this prestigious event.”

Match dates, venue details, and ticketing information will be announced shortly.

