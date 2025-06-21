Bengal Pro T20: Siliguri Strikers register 2nd consecutive win, strengthen position on points table

Kolkata, June 21 (IANS) Siliguri Strikers delivered a stellar performance by defeating Harbour Diamonds by 5 wickets in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League here on Saturday. The match, held at Eden Gardens, saw Siliguri Strikers' disciplined bowling to restrict Harbour Diamonds to 142 runs before chasing down the target in just 17.5 overs.

The match began with Harbour Diamonds batting first. From the top order, Vishal Bhati scored a quick 34 off 28 balls, while Manoj Tiwary contributed 35 off 23 deliveries. However, the rest of the batting lineup couldn’t withstand Siliguri’s tight bowling. Raju Haldar and Nuruddin Mondal bowled with precision, taking a combined total of 6 wickets, preventing Harbour from setting a big score.

Chasing 143, Siliguri Strikers got off to a bad start, losing two wickets in the first two overs. However, batter Lokesh Gait played a fiery innings of 42 runs off just 30 balls and was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match.’ Opening batter and skipper Anustup Majumdar added a crucial 28 runs.

The duo’s 74-run stand laid a solid foundation for the win. In the middle-order, Ankush Tyagi scored 29 (off 21 balls), and Shubham Chatterjee remained unbeaten on 26 (off 18 balls), easing the chase. From Harbour’s side, Vishal Bhati put up some resistance with two wickets, but it wasn’t enough to stop the defeat.

With this five-wicket win, Servotech Siliguri Strikers have further solidified their position on the points table. The team’s batting strength and disciplined bowling will surely boost their confidence ahead of upcoming fixtures. Siliguri Strikers’ next match is scheduled for June 23.

Earlier, Siliguri Strikers registered a commanding 61-run victory over defending champions Murshidabad Kings on the back of fine performances from Nuruddin Mondal and Ankur Pal here in Kolkata. With this emphatic win, Servotech Siliguri Strikers picked up their first victory of the season and climbed to fifth place on the points table. Nuruddin Mondal was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling figures of 4 wickets for just 16 runs. He has also become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets to his name till now.

--IANS

