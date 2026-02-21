Ben Shelton withdraws from Mexican Open in Acapulco

Acapulco, Feb 21 (IANS) Ben Shelton will not compete at this year’s Mexican Open, with tournament organisers confirming that the American has opted to step aside in order to recover physically.

Ranked No. 9 in the ATP standings, Shelton has made three previous appearances in Acapulco. His deepest run came in 2024, when he advanced to the last eight before falling in a three-set battle to Casper Ruud. Event officials in Acapulco stated that Shelton has been dealing with quadriceps discomfort, prompting his withdrawal from the Mexican tournament.

The 23-year-old is coming off a title run in Dallas, where he saved three championship points to defeat Taylor Fritz and capture his first title of the season and fourth ATP Tour title.

Shelton has enjoyed a strong opening stretch to his 2026 campaign. He reached the quarter-finals in Auckland and again at the Australian Open before lifting the title in Dallas. He currently holds a 10-2 record on the season.

The American No. 1 roared back from a set down to earn a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory for his second ATP 500 trophy, saving all three championship points in a nervy 10th game of the decider.

With the one-hour, 51-minute victory, Shelton improved to 2-1 in his head-to-head series with Fritz. Since the beginning of 2025, Shelton is 11-4 in deciding-set matches, including nine wins from a set down, ATP reports.

“It feels amazing. I thank God, because I needed something super natural to end up winning this tournament with all the holes that I was in. I feel grateful to play five matches out here with these crowds. The energy was amazing," said Shelton after the win.

“I had to fight until the last minute. Fritz was playing very good tennis and I was struggling a lot with what he was throwing at me. I tried to be a competitor through and through, and I ended up coming out on top. I think it’s a testament to the work me and my team put in," he added.

