'Belief and hard work sets Alireza apart from others': BC Ramesh on star raider after Bulls down Steelers

Vizag, Sep 9 (IANS) Bengaluru Bulls showcased a perfect blend of strategy and brilliance as they stormed past Haryana Steelers with a 40-33 win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club on Monday. Leading the charge was Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian, who struck his second consecutive Super 10, backed by a solid defensive unit led by skipper Yogesh and Deepak Sankar.

Head coach BC Ramesh was quick to highlight how the planning and sharp execution played a pivotal role in the triumph. "We had the same plan as the last match, with two defenders and two raiders. Alireza was the supporting raider and Aashish Malik the main one. This time, Yogesh – our lucky captain – tackled at the right moments and motivated the team brilliantly," he said.

Ramesh singled out Alireza for special praise, calling him a rare talent with immense potential. "He is a great raider. We planned with three raiders but decided to give him the lead. His confidence level is exceptional – he kept telling me, ‘Sir, send me, I will do it and show.’ That belief and willpower is what makes him stand apart. Such a player is very important for the team, and he has a very big future ahead," the coach remarked.

The coach also stressed on the young Iranian’s versatility, adding, "He knows how to defend, how to help the second man, and how to score points at crucial junctures. He is 100 percent the next big star from Iran."

Skipper Yogesh lauded Alireza’s presence on the mat as both inspirational and tactical, "Alireza is a confident raider who believes he can score against any team. He talks to us constantly – whether it’s about raiding strategies or defensive adjustments – and that communication makes a big difference."

For his part, Alireza credited his coach for his stunning run of form, "I am feeling good. He is the best coach. He told me to believe in myself and to play easy. His trust gives me confidence to perform for the team," the raider said.

With two successive wins and Alireza hitting top gear, Bengaluru Bulls have found a winning rhythm. As Coach Ramesh put it, "Our team has to win, and this is just the beginning. Such victories are turning points for us."

Dabang Delhi K.C. enter this fixture on a strong note, boasting a perfect 3-0 record with tight victories—including one via a golden raid and others by narrow margins. Their attack is spearheaded by Ashu Malik, while defensive stalwarts Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal provide a strong wall at the back. In contrast, Bengal Warriorz began the season promisingly with a win over the defending champions but have slipped in their last two outings. With Devank Dalal leading their raids, the team will hope for stronger support from secondary raiders and the defense line.

Gujarat Giants will look to build on their maiden win of the season, a confidence-boosting result against Tamil Thalaivas. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, are eager to bounce back after a heartbreaking one-point loss to Dabang Delhi K.C.. The stakes are high, with a victory in this clash capable of pushing the winner into the top six. The Giants will bank heavily on the leadership and all-round brilliance of captain Mohammadreza Shadloui, but the Pink Panthers bring with them pedigree and resilience, making this a contest that could go down to the wire.

