Being a selector is the biggest challenge of my career, says India selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Ajit Agarkar, India’s chief selector, has called his current role the “biggest challenge” of his cricketing journey, admitting that the pressures of shaping careers and making tough calls far outweigh the demands of his playing and commentary days.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025 on Saturday, Agarkar reflected on his three distinct roles in cricket — as a player, commentator, and now selector — saying that while playing was the most fulfilling, selection has been the most demanding.

“I will probably go with the easier one first. Being a commentator, and I mean no disrespect, you still work hard, spend hours on the ground. As long as you get the right words out, your job as a commentator is done and you go home,” Agarkar said.

“Playing gives you the most satisfaction. Every time you step on the field, you know your job is on the line, your place is on the line. One thing that goes for you as a player is that the ball or bat is in your hand. Very little margin between a win and a loss; that’s on the line. More often than not, if you play well or make a mistake, it dictates where you go as a player,” he explained.

The former India pacer, who took 349 international wickets, said the role of a selector is uniquely difficult because so much is out of one’s control once a squad is chosen.

“As a selector, once you pick a squad of 15, there is nothing else in your hand. It is challenging because of the depth of cricketers we have at the moment. A lot of things are out of your hands. It is a demanding, hectic, high-pressure job. It is a big responsibility. Once you’ve been a player, you know that you’re shaping careers. A decision that you make can impact a player’s career in a good or a bad way. You can’t please everyone. So, you try and do the best job you can as a selector,” Agarkar said.

The 47-year-old, who took charge as chief selector on July 4, 2023, also acknowledged the intense scrutiny that comes with the job, particularly in a cricket-obsessed nation like India.

“Having so many players to pick from is a good problem to have. It improves the competition levels, and the performance levels stay high. The sport is so popular in India that there will be people who will be critical of your decisions. The fanbases have increased multiple times over the last few years,” he said.

When asked if he pays attention to social media trends such as #JusticeForShreyasIyer, Agarkar was candid: “I don’t. It is a no-win situation. We watch a lot of cricket through the course of the year.”

