Beaumont elated with Ecclestone’s return to England ahead of T20Is against India

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Opener Tammy Beaumont said she is elated with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone’s return to the England set-up ahead of their T20I series against India starting at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Sophie had taken a break from domestic cricket earlier this month to manage a quad injury and prioritise her well-being. She was previously left out of England's squads for the white-ball series against the West Indies while recovering from a knee injury, but later played for Lancashire in domestic white-ball games.

“For her to get back fit is brilliant. She’s such a key part of our team, she’s one of the best bowlers in the world and has been for years. The fact we obviously did so well against the West Indies without her, I think it will be great to welcome someone like that back in, particularly her character in that dressing room. She’s always someone you want in the heat of the battle, she gets stuck in and we’re going to need that against India, for certain,” said Tammy to reporters on Thursday.

England will be playing five T20Is against India, followed by three ODIs, which serve as great preparation for both teams ahead of this year’s 50-over World Cup in India, with Colombo in Sri Lanka added as a neutral venue.

"I think whenever you play India it is a good marker of where you are at as a team. Obviously we have a big winter coming up with a World Cup in India, so they are definitely going to be a tougher test than West Indies were. I think having an extended series of five T20s and three ODIs is a really great time to test ourselves.

"They have got a young, inexperienced team that we probably haven't seen before but we know with the WIPL there is talent coming through thick and fast so it will be a tough series. India is a team I would love to have a better record against so that is what I will be targeting this series," she added.

The last time India played in England, it was in 2022 and that series had ended with India’s off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissing Charlie Dean with a run-out from the non-striker’s end at Lord’s.

Tammy insisted there is no lingering issue around that incident between the two countries, especially with Deepti and Charlie having shared a dressing room as team-mates for London Spirit in The Hundred.

"It is gone, it is in the past. Charlie and Deepti have played on the same team at London Spirit. It happens. It is in the laws. Unless the laws change and become a little bit more obvious on what counts and what doesn't count then it is going to keep happening.

"We have to get on board with that, unfortunately. I am sure externally there will be a lot of replays, especially the game at Lord's. We will be making sure our bat is behind the line when taking off and be playing it in a good, competitive spirit against India like we always do," she said.

