BCCI to honour five ICC trophy-winning teams during annual awards on March 15

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host its annual awards ceremony on March 15 in New Delhi, where five Indian teams that won ICC trophies over the past year will be honoured, said secretary Devajit Saikia.

Read More

The BCCI awards ceremony titled 'NAMAN', will celebrate India’s recent success in ICC events across formats and age groups, as well as honour the best performers in international and domestic games in the 2024/25 season.

“The BCCI Awards ceremony will happen on March 15 in New Delhi. We are going to invite all the ICC tournament winners, including the recent T20 World Cup champions, as well as coaches. Apart from the senior men’s team, the senior women’s team, U19 boys side, and U19 girls team, who won the trophy in 2025, will also be invited,” Saikia told IANS on Tuesday.

It is understood that the awards venue in the national capital will be a five-star hotel which is closer to the airport, as the men’s team players have to join their respective IPL franchises for the pre-season camps ahead of the competition starting on March 28.

Saikia also said India’s 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad will also be honoured in the ceremony. “We will also invite the 2025 Champions Trophy winning team members too. So, five ICC trophies won by various Indian teams during the course of last one year – all the members of those teams will be honoured on the awards night and it will be a great evening,” he added.

Previously, the BCCI announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup-winning squad and support staff members. It is an increase of Rs six crore from the total prize money announced for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup winning team.

“Regarding the prize money breakdown for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup winning team, we'll let you know soon. But the total amount of Rs 131 crore, this is an unprecedented amount given to any victorious Indian team by the BCCI. Apart from the winning team, all support staff and selectors will get this money too,” Saikia concluded.

--IANS

nr/bc