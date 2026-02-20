BCCI backs global roadmap to strengthen cricket for the blind

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has expressed its sincere appreciation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their historic commitment to the development of visually impaired cricketers at the global stage.

Over the past decade, India’s visually impaired cricketers have established an extraordinary legacy on the global stage, winning multiple Men’s World Cup titles since 2012 and securing a historic inaugural Women’s World Cup triumph. The BCCI’s formal backing now ensures that this success is not only celebrated but sustained and elevated through structured support at the highest level.

This significant milestone follows a series of constructive discussions led by Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), whose continued advocacy for inclusive growth in cricket has been instrumental in shaping this collaboration. Shah engaged closely with CABI leadership, including Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar (Chairman) and Shailender Yadav (General Secretary), to ensure that blind cricket receives the structural support it rightfully deserves.

Jay Shah has consistently emphasised that cricket’s growth must be inclusive and reflective of the spirit of the game. His guidance have helped translate that belief into tangible institutional support, reinforcing India’s role not only as a global cricketing powerhouse, but as a leader in making the sport accessible to all.

To further strengthen the journey of India’s visually impaired cricketers, the BCCI has committed to support both the Men’s and Women’s National Teams, specifically focusing on:

a) Provision of international travel and accommodation for two overseas tournaments annually for each team (Men & Women).

b) Provision of accommodation for home and visiting teams during bilateral series in India.

c) Exclusive access to BCCI-supported stadiums and grounds for domestic and international fixtures, ensuring world-class playing conditions and professional standards.

This partnership helps CABI bridge the gap in support it receives through CSR grants, enabling it to more effectively promote cricket for the blind on the global stage, particularly by organising tournaments and supporting participation in away series. It will further strengthen and expand the promotion of cricket for the blind worldwide.

“We are sincerely thankful to the BCCI and to Jay Shah for their collaboration and for valuing the journey of our cricketers,” said Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar. “To have the support of the BCCI is a moment of great pride for all of us at CABI and a true 'feather in the cap' for our players. Together, we can ensure that blind cricket in India continues to grow and inspire many more.”

