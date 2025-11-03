BCCI announces cash prize of Rs 51 cr for India's victorious Women’s World Cup contingent (Lead)

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee, in recognition of India’s maiden triumph at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were crowned the ODI champions after they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

“To honour this unprecedented success, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee, in recognition of their remarkable performance, dedication and contribution to the nation’s sporting glory,” the board said in a statement.

“The BCCI also takes this opportunity to highlight the pivotal role of Jay Shah, who served with distinction as Honorary Secretary of the BCCI and now holds the position of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). During his tenure at the BCCI, Shah championed significant initiatives for women’s cricket accelerating the expansion of domestic structures, launching elite-level competitions and ensuring improved infrastructure.

“As ICC Chairman, he has been a strong advocate for gender-equality across the sport. Under his leadership, the ICC announced a landmark increase in prize-money for the Women’s World Cup, signalling that women cricketers will be treated on par with their male peers,” it added.

The transformation of women’s cricket in India, from modest beginnings to world-stage triumph owes much to his steadfast vision, his commitment to professionalising the women’s game and ensuring India built a pipeline of talent capable of achieving global success.

The BCCI extended its deepest gratitude to Shah for his leadership, and acknowledges that this historic title for the India women’s team is rooted in years of effort, infrastructure building, investment and belief.

The team’s success will undoubtedly inspire a surge of interest among young girls to take up cricket, and accelerate the expansion of grassroots programmes across the country, it added.

The BCCI reaffirmed its commitment to sustain this momentum - continuing investment in women’s cricket, strengthening domestic pathways, nurturing future generations, and securing India’s place among the dominant forces in world women’s cricket.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia among other office bearers congratulated Women in Blue for their historic triumph.

“On behalf of the Board, I congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team on this historic world-championship victory. The team’s resilience, talent and togetherness have lifted our nation’s hopes. This triumph vindicates the investment and faith the BCCI placed in building a world-class women’s programme,” Manhas said.

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, “This phenomenal achievement is the result of relentless preparation, flawless execution and the unshakable belief of our women cricketers. The coaching staff, support personnel and every state association have played a role. Congratulations to each and every member of the team. This team has made the entire cricket fraternity proud.”

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, said, “The journey to this summit was paved with many small steps — enhanced domestic tournaments, better facilities, equal opportunities. Today’s victory shows that when we align vision with action, greatness follows. Congratulations to our champions, and thank you to everyone who stood behind them.”

“Witnessing this team’s evolution into world-champs fills me with immense pride. The performance, character and unity displayed are exemplary. This is not just a win for the players—it is a watershed moment for women’s cricket in India and globally. Well done to each member of the squad, and to the support ecosystem,” A. Raghuram Bhat, Treasurer, BCCI, said.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Honorary Joint Secretary, BCCI, said, “This world title ushers in a new era for Indian cricket. Our women have displayed skill, courage and composure under pressure. The BCCI remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing women’s cricket at every level and celebrating our champions in the grandest possible way.”

