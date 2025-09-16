BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as new lead sponsor of Team India

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a landmark partnership with Apollo Tyres, a leader in the global tyre industry, as the new lead sponsor of Team India.

The agreement spans two and a half years, concluding in March 2028. Under the terms of the deal, the Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the jerseys of the Indian men's and women's national teams across all formats. This partnership succeeds the previous sponsorship held by Dream11.

This marks Apollo Tyres' first-ever foray into Indian cricket, a strategic move to align with a sport that resonates deeply with the nation, the BCCI said in a release.

"The new partnership, secured after a rigorous bidding process, represents a substantial increase in sponsorship value, signifying the immense and growing commercial appeal of Indian cricket," it added.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams. We are excited about this being Apollo's first major sponsorship in Indian cricket, which speaks volumes about the sport's unparalleled reach and influence. This is more than a commercial agreement; it's a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions."

"We are delighted to welcome Apollo Tyres as our new lead sponsor. This is a momentous occasion, bringing together two of India's most powerful and enduring legacies: the unwavering spirit of Indian cricket and the pioneering legacy of Apollo Tyres. The competitive nature of the bidding process highlights the strong market confidence in the BCCI and the global brand of Team India. We are confident that this partnership will be a driving force for mutual growth and success," Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, added.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said, “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the lead sponsor of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust, and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sport at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”

--IANS

ab/bsk/