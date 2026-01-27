BBL: Maxwell re-signs with Melbourne Stars for another two years

Melbourne, Jan 27 (IANS) Australian star allrounder Glenn Maxwell has re- signed with Melbourne Stars with another two years, the Big Bash League (BBL) club said on Tuesday.

Read More

Since joining the Stars in BBL 2, Maxwell has played 123 matches and made 3,193 runs in green, establishing himself as one the league’s greatest ever players.

Maxwell, who is the third-highest run-scorer in BBL history, endured a poor season where he made just 76 runs in eight innings and claimed two wickets.

While the 37-year-old was out of contract at the end of BBL|15, he said it was an easy decision to continue his career in green.

“The Melbourne Stars have been a massive part of my cricket career and I’m really passionate about this team having success,” Maxwell said.

“I think this current group is building towards something special and I’m confident we’re in a place to contend for the title in the next two seasons," he added.

“We’re really happy with how our list is coming together for BBL 16. We felt like the group took some big steps forward this season, so we’re excited to have that core coming together again.

“Glenn has obviously been one of the best T20 players in the world for a long period of time and his commitment to the Stars is really valuable to us," Melbourne Stars’ T20 High Performance Manager, Clint McKay, said.

The Stars have also extended young gun Campbell Kellaway for another two years. The left-handed batter played all 11 games this season and showed a glimpse of the future for Stars fans.

“Signing Campbell was just as important as he adds some great stability to our top order.

“He proved himself at the level this season and I’ve got no doubt he will make a lot of runs for us for many years to come.

“We’re also excited to see another year of development in Austin’s game.

“He’s a bright young talent who will benefit greatly from another year in our program.”

Prior to the BBL Player Movement Window opening on Wednesday, 20-year-old Austin Anlezark has added one more year to his contract with the Stars as well.

BBL clubs will be able to trade players and sign eligible free agents from January 28 to February 5.

--IANS

bc/