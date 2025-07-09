Bayern’s Jamal Musiala says there is ‘no one to blame’ for his injury

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) FC Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala posted a video on Instagram thanking fans for his support, after he was critically injured in the quarter-final between FC Bayern and Paris St. Germain, and also stated that ‘there is no one to blame’ after PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was heavily criticised for his injury.

The 22-year-old attacking player suffered a fractured fibula as a result of a broken and dislocated ankle after coming in contact with the Italian goalie and was substituted at half-time. His club had earlier confirmed that he has undergone successful surgery after returning from the Club World Cup in the USA

“Thank you for the lovely support I got from all of you. Really means a lot to me. It’s nice to see how the football world comes together in times like this and I really appreciate it. The surgery went well, I am in good care. I want to say there’s no one to blame for this, situations like this happen. I am going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again. I am looking forward to seeing you guys again,” said Musiala in a video.

Following the injury, Donnarumma was seen in tears just looking at the sickening sight of Musiala rolling on the ground. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had led the criticism on Donnarumma saying there was no need to ‘risk’ injuring his opponent.

"A situation where you don't have to go in like that. That's risky. He's willing to accept the risk of injuring his opponent. I went up to him and said, 'Don't you want to go over to our player?' It's only right to go over and wish the guy well. He did that in the end. Fairness is always important ... I would have reacted differently," said Neuer to Sky Germany.

--IANS

aaa/