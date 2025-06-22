Bayern officials back expanded FIFA Club World Cup amid criticism

Berlin, June 22 (IANS) German football legend and Bayern Munich board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has voiced strong support for the newly expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, calling it a necessary evolution despite skepticism surrounding the tournament's sporting value.

The 69-year-old former striker and European champion told Welt am Sonntag that the growth of the tournament was "inevitable" and praised FIFA president Gianni Infantino, as reported by Xinhua.

"As a player, I would be happy to experience something new," said Rummenigge, who won the European Cup twice with Bayern Munich. "The tournament gains momentum when it reaches the knockout stage - that's always the case with major competitions."

Rummenigge also drew parallels with the recent revamp of the UEFA Champions League group stage, which had faced initial skepticism. "There was unprecedented excitement around the final matchdays," he said, suggesting similar enthusiasm could develop for the Club World Cup.

Current Bayern coach Vincent Kompany echoed the sentiment after his side's 2-1 win over Boca Juniors. "If you look past the revenue and consider the side benefits, this format is extremely interesting," said the 39-year-old Belgian. "We've all experienced a lot in football, but this goes beyond. New horizons open."

Kompany praised the intensity of the clash with the Argentinian outfit and noted the unique challenge for European teams playing against South American opposition. "The atmosphere against Boca Juniors was great," he said. "It's a valuable experience for the players."

While much of the German media remains critical - particularly over reports of low attendance - sports magazine Kicker offered a more favorable view. In a recent commentary, the publication described the tournament as "a unique chance for smaller clubs from all continents to face elite teams," and emphasized the value of international exchange and experience.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, vice president of the German Football Association and former Borussia Dortmund CEO, also welcomed the expanded format.

"Football doesn't belong exclusively to Europe," Watzke told Kicker. "There's immense demand in Africa, South America and Asia to play against clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern."

Watzke called the tournament "a football highlight every four years" and argued that it fills a longstanding gap in the global game. "Before this expansion, the statistics were unbalanced," he said. "There was no true club-level equivalent to the World Cup for national teams."

He added that the new format elevates the tournament's quality and global relevance. "This initiative from FIFA opens doors for higher-level international club competition," Watzke said.

The 2025 edition marks the first time the Club World Cup is held in its new expanded format, with teams from all six continental confederations competing across a month-long tournament in the United States

