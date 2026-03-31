Bayern Munich to part ways with Guerreiro at the end of season

Berlin, March 31 (IANS) Bayern Munich and Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro have agreed to part ways at the end of the current campaign, with the defender's contract set to expire, the Bundesliga club said.

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Guerreiro will bring his three-year spell at Bayern to a close after joining on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023. Since his arrival, the 32-year-old has made 89 appearances in all competitions, contributing 12 goals and eight assists while establishing himself as a versatile option in defense and midfield.

Guerreiro helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and the German Super Cup. He has earned 65 caps for Portugal.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl praised Guerreiro's contribution, highlighting both his reliability and character within the squad. "We would like to thank Rapha warmly for the time we have spent together. You could always rely on Rapha on the pitch, and players of his caliber enrich any dressing room," Eberl said.

He added that discussions between the two sides had been conducted in a positive and respectful manner. "Our discussions with him have been positive, based on trust and mutual understanding. Now, together with him, we are focusing on our goals until the summer, together we still want to achieve a great deal."

Guerreiro has netted 12 times and recorded eight assists in his time at Bayern, proving to be an invaluable member of their squad thanks to his versatility, which has seen him play in both full-back positions and in midfield.

Next up for Guerreiro and Bayern in their march towards the title is a visit Freiburg.

With a nine-point lead at the top of the standings, Bayern looks well placed to challenge for another Bundesliga title. It will visit Freiburg in the 28th round on Saturday.