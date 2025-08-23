Bayern Munich begin Bundesliga defence with six-goal thrashing of RB Leipzig

Munich, Aug 23 (IANS) Bayern Munich kicked off the 2025/26 Bundesliga season in emphatic style on Friday night, dismantling RB Leipzig 6-0 at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane stole the spotlight with a clinical second-half hat-trick, while Michael Olise and new signing Luis Díaz also got on the scoresheet in a statement win for the reigning champions.

Vincent Kompany stuck with the same starting XI that secured the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup last weekend, and his decision paid off immediately. Bayern dominated from the outset, with Olise opening the scoring in the 27th minute, capitalizing on a loose ball in the box after slick buildup play.

Díaz, making his Bundesliga debut, doubled the lead just five minutes later. The Colombian winger latched onto a Serge Gnabry layoff and rifled a shot in off the crossbar. Olise added his second and Bayern’s third before the break, cutting inside and coolly finishing into the bottom corner after more sharp link-up play.

Despite a more adventurous second-half showing from Leipzig, Bayern continued to punish them on the counter. Kane opened his account for the season after rounding his defender and slotting past Péter Gulácsi. Leipzig thought they had pulled one back through Antonio Nusa, but VAR ruled the goal out due to a moving ball at the free-kick.

Kane was far from finished. He added his second after a Díaz flick, curling the ball into the far corner. The England captain completed his hat-trick just minutes later, blasting home with his left foot after another break down the left wing.

The result marks Bayern’s biggest opening-day win since 2020 and sends a clear message to the rest of the league. With confidence high, they now turn their attention to Wednesday’s DFB Cup clash away at Wehen Wiesbaden.

--IANS

aaa/