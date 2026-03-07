Bayern cruises past Monchengladbach despite heavy rotation

Berlin, March 7 (IANS) Bayern Munich eased to a 4-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Friday, overcoming several absences and heavy rotation to take control of the match.

Bayern entered without top scorer Harry Kane, who was rested because of a calf issue. Coach Vincent Kompany also left several regular starters on the bench. Despite the rotation, the hosts quickly settled and began to dictate possession, reported Xinhua.

An early attempt from Rocco Reitz tested goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but Bayern soon pushed the visitors back. Lennart Karl briefly thought he had broken the deadlock after finishing from a Leon Goretzka pass, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 33rd minute when Goretzka lifted a precise ball toward Luis Diaz, who met it first time to score. Bayern struck again just before halftime as a swift counterattack ended with Diaz setting up Konrad Laimer to drive the ball under the crossbar.

Neuer did not return after the break, with Jonas Urbig taking his place, yet the pattern of play remained unchanged as Bayern continued to press forward.

The decisive moment followed in the 55th minute when Reitz fouled Nicolas Jackson in the penalty area. The referee showed a red card and Jamal Musiala calmly converted from the spot to make it 3-0.

Bayern maintained its pressure and created further chances. Jackson added the fourth goal in the 79th minute after meeting a cross from Karl.

Gladbach managed a late response when Wael Mohya scored in the 89th minute after a rebound, becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer for the club.

With the win, Bayern consolidates its position at the top of the standings with 66 points from 25 matches, 14 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, while Monchengladbach remains 12th with 25 points.

"We were very solid today and controlled the game for long stretches. The late goal we conceded is frustrating though, that is something we simply must manage better and it is something we will address," said Goretzka.

