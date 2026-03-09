Bates, Devine, Plimmer, and Devonshire return to NZ squad vs South Africa

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Georgia Plimmer, and Flora Devonshire return to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

“Bates (quad tear), Devonshire (broken finger), and Plimmer (shoulder) have all come through their rehabilitation and will be available for the series which gets underway at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The five-match series will be played as double-header game-days.

Devine is also set to make her return to the side for the first time since the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India in October, as the New Zealand women’s team continue their preparation to defend their title ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England later this year.

Head Coach Ben Sawyer said the injection of Bates and Devine’s experience could only do good things for the team. “We’re really excited to welcome back Suzie and Sophie for this next block of games.

“Their quality on the field really does speak for itself but what they bring to the group culturally is really important for us as a team. I’m looking forward to having them mix in with some of the newer members of the squad.”

Sawyer expressed his excitement at having Plimmer available again. “It was unfortunate to have Georgia miss out on most of the Zimbabwe series with her shoulder, so the whole group is glad to have her back.

“Her role at the top of the order is a key one and it’ll be great to have her back as we continue to build toward that World Cup later in the year."

Sawyer expressed his sympathy for Devonshire, who was ruled out of the recent Zimbabwe series with a hand injury just months after being ruled out of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India.

“Flora had a couple of back-to-back injuries that has kept her out of the squad for the last little while which is never nice as a player.

“It’s really pleasing to be able to have her back in the group, fit and firing for when we need her.”

The squad features 15 players, with Bree Illing and Polly Inglis making way for Devonshire and Canterbury Magicians’ Lea Tahuhu after the first two T20Is.

Sawyer explained the selections were all in the name of ensuring good preparation for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. “As we can only take 13 at a time in our squads, we’re having a few moving parts to try and get more of our players involved in what is an important series ahead of the World Cup.”

The White Ferns will play their five-match series as part of a stretch of double-headers alongside the Blackcaps and Proteas.

The first double-header will be played at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday.

New Zealand Women’s squad:

Melie Kerr (C), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

