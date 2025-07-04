Barcelona target Nico Williams signs eight-year extension with Athletic Club

Bilbao, July 4 (IANS) Spanish forward Nico Williams has signed an eight-year contract extension at Athletic Club. With his previous deal set to run out in 2027, he has put pen to paper on a deal keeping him in Bilbao until June 30, 2035.

Williams is one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe, which was on highlight during Spain's 2024 European Championship winning campaign. FC Barcelona and Arsenal were the two clubs linked with the 22-year-old.

As per reports, Barcelona were highly interested in Williams and had agreed personal terms with the player, with only the activation of the release clause pending. However, the club confirmed Nico's new agreement has an increase in the release clause of more than 50 per cent over the previous one.

"When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home," said the red and white winger in the video posted on the club's social media accounts.

Williams joined Athletic Club as a youngster in the 2013/14 season, a year after his brother Inaki arrived at Lezama. Since then, he has completed all the training stages at Athletic until his debut as a Lion on April 28, 2021, when he was 18.

In his five seasons so far in the first team, he has made a total of 167 official appearances and has won a Copa title, as well as qualifying for the Europa League (where the team reached the semi-finals) and the Champions League last season.

Williams' contribution to Athletic in recent seasons has been decisive, making a difference in the Lions' attack thanks to his pace and speed, scoring 31 goals. In 28 games for La Roja, Williams has found the back of the net six times.

