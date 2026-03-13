BAN vs PAK: Salman Agha run out in bizarre fashion after picking up the ball in 2nd ODI

Dhaka, March 13 (IANS) Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha was involved in a rare and controversial dismissal during the second ODI against Bangladesh played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

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The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings when the visitors were building a strong partnership. Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were on the crease and had added 109 runs for the fourth wicket after Pakistan lost three early wickets.

On the fourth delivery of the over, bowled by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rizwan played a gentle push down the ground. The ball rolled towards Agha, who was standing outside his crease at the non-striker’s end after backing up.

As the ball made contact with his pads, Agha bent down and picked it up before handing it back. Miraz quickly collected the ball and broke the stumps with Agha still outside the crease, appealing for a run-out.

The on-field umpire upheld the appeal and referred the decision upstairs. The third umpire also ruled in Bangladesh’s favour, confirming Agha’s dismissal.

The decision left Agha visibly frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion. Visuals showed the Pakistan batter expressing his displeasure after the dismissal.

The incident also led to brief exchanges between players from both sides on the field. Rizwan was seen in discussion with the Bangladesh players, while Litton Das defended the appeal made by Miraz.

The unusual run-out quickly became the talking point of the match, drawing attention to the circumstances surrounding the dismissal. Many users took to X in support of Agha, while others said that Pakistan's T20I captain forgot his basic duty of getting back to his crease.

Meanwhile, after Agha's dismissal, Pakistan's team got bundled out for 274 runs in 47.3 overs, with Maaz Sadaqat being the top scorer with 75 runs. Pakistan has already lost the first match of the series, and this is a must-win for them to remain alive.

--IANS

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