logo
Sports

Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand Fall to Olympic Medalists in BWF World Tour Finals Opener

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lose their debut match to Olympic medalists in BWF Finals
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Badminton
Dec 11, 2024, 12:28 PM
Olympic Medalists

Hangzhou [China]: India's women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost their opening match in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals to China's top-ranked pair, Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, who are also the Paris 2024 silver medalists, on Wednesday.

The Indian pair, making their debut in the season-ending tournament, were defeated 20-22, 22-20, 21-14, according to Olympics.com.

Ranked 13th in women's doubles badminton, Treesa and Gayatri started on the back foot in the first game as their Chinese opponents raced to a 13-8 lead, appearing poised to clinch the opener. However, the Indian duo mounted an impressive fightback, levelling the scores at 19-19 before claiming the game 22-20.

The second game featured closely fought exchanges, but the Chinese pair regained control, building a 17-12 lead. Treesa and Gayatri again rallied to level at 18-18, but the Chinese players held their nerve to edge the game 22-20, setting up a decisive third game.

In the final game, Liu and Tan utilised their experience to secure an early 11-5 lead. Despite the Indians' best efforts, they could not overcome the deficit and lost the game 21-14, along with the match.

Treesa and Gayatri will next face Malaysia's world number six pair, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, the reigning Commonwealth Games champions, on Thursday.

Treesa and Gayatri are only the second Indian women's doubles pair, after Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, to qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals. They are also India's sole representatives in this year's edition in Hangzhou. (ANI)

women's doubles badmintonIndian women's doubles qualifiersLiu Sheng ShuParis 2024 silver medalistsBWF World Tour FinalsHangzhou badminton tournamentTreesa and Gayatri match resultCommonwealth Games badminton championsTreesa JollyGayatri GopichandIndian Badminton PlayersIndia badminton newsBadminton World FederationTan NingPearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...