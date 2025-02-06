India Prepares for 2025 BAMTC with Guwahati Training Camp: Group Stage Schedule Revealed

Guwahati: Team India is putting in intense training sessions at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati as they prepare for the 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships (BAMTC) with a training camp scheduled from February 4-8, as stated in a release from Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Led by top shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and the dynamic doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the squad is focused on sharpening their skills ahead of the prestigious continental tournament.

Aiming to build on their bronze-medal finish from the last edition, India have been drawn into Group D alongside 2023 runners-up South Korea and Macau. The team will kick off their campaign against Macau on February 12, followed by a crucial clash against South Korea on February 13 at the Conson Gymnasium in Qingdao, China.

"The NCE has been focusing on grooming the upcoming juniors since its inception, and hosting a senior team camp here will also allow the juniors an opportunity to learn from the country's finest while also providing India's top talents to train together and create an ideal environment of team bonding ahead of this big team event," said Badminton Association of India Secretary General Sanjay Mishra as quoted from a press release by BAI.

"In addition to the technical skills that will be imparted, the camp is designed to strengthen values of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship among the team members. The players will have a complete development experience that prepares them for the challenges ahead," he added.

Sindhu will be looking to make a fresh start on the international circuit after her marriage in December last year. She will be training with the team at the state-of-the-art NCE facility in Guwahati.

Satwik and Chirag, too, will be aiming to avail the benefits of training in a new environment to foster team cohesion. Engagement between all the members, strategising, and creating a strong team dynamic will be key to their success in the upcoming team events. The team will be leaving for China on the night of February 8. (ANI)