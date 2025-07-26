Backed my shots, worked a lot on power-hitting: Tim David after hitting Australia's fastest T20I ton

Basseterre (St Kitts), July 26 (IANS) All-rounder Tim David credited the hard work behind his power-hitting after delivering a blistering performance, smashing Australia’s fastest T20I century off just 37 balls, as the visitors clinched the series with a dominant chase of 215, winning with 23 balls to spare on a boundary-packed night in St Kitts.

Shai Hope notched up his maiden T20I century, anchoring a 125-run opening partnership with Brandon King to power West Indies to a commanding 214 for 4. When Australia stumbled to 87 for 4 in the ninth over, the chase appeared daunting.

But David turned the game on its head with a stunning display, smashing Australia’s fastest T20I fifty in just 16 balls and then reaching his century - also the winning shot - with a boundary. His explosive maiden ton featured 11 sixes and rewrote the record books.

Debutant Mitchell Owen made a strong impression as well, hammering 36 off just 16 deliveries and sharing a rapid 128-run stand with David for the fifth wicket in only 46 balls.

"Absolutely not (when asked if he should be batting higher up in the batting order), just had a great time in the middle, wanting to make the most of every opportunity with the bat. Was really nice to spend time at home, I had picked up a niggle, didn't think too much, didn't think I would score a 100 for Australia," David said in the post-match presentation.

"The pitch was good and the boundaries were short, I just backed myself to play my shots. You always use your experience of playing here and it came good for me. I've worked a lot on my power-hitting, but I'm looking to make the most of my range as a stroke-maker," the all-rounder added.

With a 3-0 lead, Australia will eye a clean sweep in the five-match series with the final two games to be played on July 27 and 29 respectively.

