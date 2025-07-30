Ayush Mhatre to lead India U-19 on Australia tour

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Ayush Mhatre will captain the Indian Under-19 team on a multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21, as the young side looks to build on its recent success in England. India will play three one-day matches and two four-day games against the Australian U-19 team, in what is expected to be a tough but valuable experience for the next generation of cricketers.

Mhatre, a stylish top-order batter, was one of the standout performers in England, where he finished as the leading run-scorer in the Youth Tests with 340 runs from four innings, including two centuries and a fifty.

Vihaan Malhotra, who impressed in both formats in England, has been named vice-captain. He scored 243 runs in the Youth ODIs and followed it up with 277 in the Tests, showcasing solid temperament and consistency.

The squad also features 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who turned heads during the England tour. He smashed 355 runs in the five-match ODI series, including the fastest recorded century in Youth ODI history — a blistering ton that underlined his rare talent.

The selectors have opted for a balanced squad, mixing aggressive batting options with a versatile bowling unit. Wicketkeepers Abhigyan Kundu and Harvansh Singh offer depth in the middle-order, while bowlers like Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, and D. Deepesh are expected to benefit from the pace-friendly Australian conditions.

All-rounders like R.S. Ambrish and Udhav Mohan provide flexibility, and left-arm spinner Kanishk Chouhan adds variety to the attack. Standby players Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, B.K. Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, and Arnav Bugga have also been named.

India U-19 Squad for Australia Tour:

Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

Standby: Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, B.K. Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, Arnav Bugga.

--IANS

hs/bsk/