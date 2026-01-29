Australian hockey great and ex-India coach Michael Nobbs dies at 72

Sydney, Jan 29 (IANS) Former Australian hockey star and an ex-coach of the Indian hockey team, Michael Nobbs, passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness. He was 72.

Nobbs was appointed head coach of the Indian men’s team in 2011, a period when Indian hockey was going through a lean patch after failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Under his guidance, India showed promise in the Olympic qualifiers and earned a place at the 2012 London Games. However, the team finished last at the Olympics, a result that eventually led to his departure from the role.

Despite the disappointing outcome in London, during his short tenure from June 2011 to July 2013, Nobbs played a key role in rebuilding Indian hockey during a challenging phase and worked closely with players to improve fitness standards and professional discipline. Apart from India, he also served as head coach of the Japanese men’s hockey team.

Hockey Australia paid tribute to the former international with a heartfelt message.

“Hockey Australia extends its deepest condolences to Michael’s family, friends, former teammates, players, and all those whose lives and careers were shaped by his contribution to hockey. He will be remembered as a proud Kookaburra, a respected professional, and a servant of the sport,” Hockey Australia said in a statement.

As a player, Nobbs represented Australia as a defender and was known for his consistency and work ethic. He earned 76 international caps between 1979 and 1985, scoring one goal, and was part of a successful era in Australian men’s hockey.

The 72-year-old was also an integral part of the Australian teams that competed at the 1981 Hockey World Cup in Bombay and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Nobbs is survived by his wife, Lee Capes, a former Australian women’s hockey player, and their daughter Kaitlin, who currently plays for Australia’s women’s national team.

