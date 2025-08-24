Aussie pacer Morris opts for back surgery, to be sidelined for 12 months

Mackay, Aug 24 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Lance Morris has been ruled out of action for 12 months after opting to go for a surgery to solve his troublesome back issues. The long layoff will mean Morris is now out of contention for a spot in Australia’s squad for the Ashes, set to begin on November 21.

Morris was originally in line to add to his three ODI caps in the ongoing series against South Africa and had joined the squad early in Darwin as part of the preparations. But complained of lower back soreness after a training session, he was sent home to Perth for scans, which revealed a lumbar bone stress injury.

Following medical advice, Morris has now decided to undergo pars stabilisation surgery, with an estimated recovery period of a year. "I feel this is the most logical way to realise my full potential and return to my very best cricket for the Scorchers, Western Australia and Australia long into the future."

"I also take great confidence in others who have undergone similar procedures and returned to their best. I plan to work hard through my recovery and return when the time is right," said Morris in a statement on Sunday.

The surgery will be done by New Zealand surgeon Rowan Schouten, who, along with Grahame Inglis, had operated on fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green, also a team-mate of Morris in Western Australia domestic team, in October last year.

Fast bowlers like James Pattinson, Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis, along with India pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Yadav as well as New Zealand duo of Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson had undergone similar operations helmed by Christchurch-based Schouten.

Morris was viewed as a potential fifth seamer for the Ashes and provide ample back-up to Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland. There is hope that the surgery will help Morris regain continuity in his cricketing career, as it has been the case for several fast bowlers worldwide.

