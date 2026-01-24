Aus Open: Sinner overcomes Spizzirri, Darderi upsets Khachanov to set up all-Italian affair in Rd-4

Melbourne, Jan 24 (IANS) Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open title defence was pushed to the brink on Saturday, but the World No. 2 dug deep to navigate extreme conditions and a fearless opponent, defeating American qualifier Eliot Spizzirri 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 6–4 to reach the fourth round at Rod Laver Arena.

Sinner’s resilience was tested most severely midway through the match. After splitting the opening two sets, Spizzirri surged ahead 3–1 in the third as Sinner began to visibly struggle with cramping, his movement and service motion clearly compromised in the oppressive Melbourne heat. With the Heat Stress Scale reaching Level 5, officials intervened and ordered the roof closed, triggering a temporary suspension of play.

The short interruption proved pivotal. When play resumed after less than 10 minutes, Sinner looked revitalised. Drawing on his experience and composure, the four-time major champion steadied himself, clawed back the third set, and ultimately completed the victory after three hours and 45 minutes of attritional tennis.

For Spizzirri, the match represented a breakthrough moment despite the loss. Playing in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, and making his Australian Open main-draw debut, the American showed no hint of intimidation against a Top 10 opponent. He matched Sinner stroke for stroke from the baseline for long stretches, striking freely and taking the fight to the defending champion.

Statistically, the contest was messy and demanding. The first three sets alone lasted nearly three hours, with Sinner committing 46 unforced errors. The decisive margin came on break points: Sinner converted eight of 11 opportunities, while Spizzirri managed just six of 16, including only one from six chances in the third set, a missed opening that allowed Sinner to wrest back control while battling physical distress.

Even after the mandated 10-minute heat break following the third set, Spizzirri refused to fade, again breaking first to lead 3–1 in the fourth. But Sinner’s poise under pressure proved decisive, as he reeled off games with controlled aggression to seal the win and book a fourth-round meeting with fellow Italian Luciano Darderi, their first career matchup.

Darderi arrived with momentum of his own. The 23-year-old produced one of the standout results of the tournament and scripted history by upsetting 15th seed Karen Khachanov 7–6(5), 3–6, 6–3, 6–4 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Currently ranked No. 25, the Argentine-born Italian showcased a rapidly evolving all-court game on Melbourne’s hard courts, outlasting the former Australian Open semifinalist in a high-quality encounter. After edging a tense opening-set tiebreak, Darderi briefly lost momentum as Khachanov claimed the second, but the Italian’s sustained baseline pressure and fearless shot-making swung the match back in his favour.

Breaking serve at key moments in both the third and fourth sets, Darderi closed out one of the biggest victories of his career. Traditionally known as a clay-court specialist, he has now underlined his growing versatility and set up an all-Italian clash with the defending champion for a place in the quarterfinals.

--IANS

vi/