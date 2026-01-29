Aus Open: Rybakina brushes past Pegula to set up final showdown with Sabalenka

Melbourne, Jan 29 (IANS) Elena Rybakina booked her place in the women's singles final of the Australian Open 2026 with a composed, hard-fought straight-sets victory over sixth seed Jessica Pegula on Thursday night, prevailing 6-3, 7-6(7) under the lights at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Thursday.

The fifth seed reached her third career Grand Slam final, and her first since 2023, by withstanding a fierce late surge from Pegula, saving two set points in a tense second-set tiebreak to close out the match in just over two hours. Rybakina will now meet World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka for the title, renewing their rivalry from the 2023 Australian Open final.

Rybakina appeared in control early, dictating play with her serve and first-strike power to take the opening set. Serving at 5-3, she brushed aside a brief wobble with a series of heavy deliveries, repeatedly pushing Pegula behind the baseline. A moment of resistance came when Pegula erased one set point with a stunning backhand winner, but Rybakina quickly shut the door, finishing the set with a body serve followed by a clean forehand strike to secure it 6-3.

The second set unfolded as a far more dramatic contest. Pegula, seeking to become the first woman in the Open Era to reach her first two Grand Slam finals after turning 30, refused to fade. Down 5-3 and facing three match points on her own serve, the 2024 US Open runner-up dug deep, holding serve before breaking Rybakina twice as the Kazakhstani attempted to close out the match at both 5-4 and 6-5.

That resilience forced a tiebreak filled with momentum swings and extended rallies. Pegula struck first, winning a gruelling 19-shot exchange to set the tone, but Rybakina answered with clutch serving, firing aces at key moments to stay level. Neither player could create separation as mini-breaks were exchanged and tension mounted.

At 7-7, Rybakina found her breakthrough. A pair of aggressive returns pressured Pegula’s second serve, setting up match point. She sealed it emphatically, ripping a backhand down the line from well outside the sideline to end the contest and spark a roar from the Melbourne crowd.

The win sends Rybakina into her second Australian Open final, where she will again face Sabalenka, who won their 2023 Melbourne showdown in three sets on her way to her maiden major title and holds a narrow overall edge in their head-to-head. However, Rybakina has enjoyed greater success in their final matches, including a straight-sets victory at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

With her serve firing and her nerve holding firm in the biggest moments, Rybakina now stands one win away from a second Grand Slam title — and a chance to settle the score on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Rybakina and Sabalenka will contest a rare repeat Australian Open final, becoming only the fourth pair this century to meet multiple times in Melbourne. Neither player has dropped a set en route to the final, a feat last achieved at the Australian Open in 2004 and only the 23rd time in the Open Era overall.

Rybakina enters the final in outstanding form, having won 19 of her last 20 matches since losing to Sabalenka in Wuhan last October, including nine straight victories over Top 10 opponents. She also improved her head-to-head record against Jessica Pegula to 4-3 with her semifinal win.

