Aus Open: Pegula ends Keys' title defence in straight sets

Melbourne, Jan 26 (IANS) Jessica Pegula ended Madison Keys' title defense at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory and sailed into the quarterfinals on Monday.

Read More

The sixth seed prevailed over her countrywoman, friend in one hour and 18 minutes on Monday, and improved to 8-2 in Grand Slam fourth-round matches overall.

Pegula’s triumph in the first all-American women’s singles fourth round battle at Melbourne Park since Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin defeated Coco Gauff grants her entry to a fourth AO quarterfinal, and first since 2023.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinal, Pegula will face either compatriot and fourth seed Amanda Anisimova or Wang Xinyu.

Pegula began proceedings by holding to love and surged to a 2-0 lead by breaking in Keys’ opening service game. Keys earned her first break point opportunities of the match in the seventh game, and although Pegula did her best to keep her opponent off-balance by mixing up the pace of her serves and groundstrokes,l.

Two minutes later, thanks to four consecutive unforced errors from Keys, Pegula regained the break and successfully served for the set.

In the opening game of the second set, Keys served a pair of back-to-back double faults to give her rival a break point, only to fend it off with a much needed ace. But another double fault from the ninth seed gifted Pegula an early break, Australian Open reports.

Though Pegula gained a so-called insurance break, edging ahead for a 4-1 lead, her compatriot snatched one break back by punishing second serve with a forehand return winner.

The defending champion held serve to stay in the tournament at 3-5, putting the match on Pegula’s racquet.

But Pegula, accustomed to big occasions, executed one of the drop shots that Keys had been rightfully wary of en-route to setting up a pair of match points. On the first, Keys misfired a forehand into the net to hand Pegula the win before the duo shared a warm embrace.

--IANS

bc/