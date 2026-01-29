Aus Open: Mertens-Zhang set up women’s doubles final against Danilina-Krunic

Melbourne, Jan 29 (IANS) Fourth seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai booked their place in the final with an authoritative straight-sets victory, while seventh seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic survived a dramatic three-set battle to reach their second Grand Slam final together.

Mertens and Zhang comfortably beat Ena Shibahara and Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2 in under 90 minutes on Margaret Court Arena, securing their second major final after Wimbledon 2022.

“Really great performance. I think we’re really there as a team. Communication was there, and I felt like today everything kind of worked. But you know, it’s been a great tournament so far, so tomorrow (we’ll) have a day off or a day of practice and then on to the finals,” Mertens said after the match.

The semifinal was a smooth outing for Mertens and Zhang, who previously escaped elimination by saving three match points in the second round against Jovic and Mboko, then came from a set down in the quarterfinals to stay in the tournament.

“We kind of were fighting, at that point, to stay in the tournament, and now we’re in the final. So you know, anything can happen when you keep on fighting,” Mertens said.

Against Shibahara and Zvonareva, the No. 4 seeds took control early. After splitting the first two games, Mertens and Zhang won four straight to lead 5-1. They briefly wobbled, surrendering a break, but quickly closed the set. The second followed a similar pattern: a strong start, a late break while serving for the match, then a quick response to win. Zhang played a key role at the end, setting up and converting their third match point.

“This is our second time playing together at a Grand Slam and (now) second final. Oh my God, we should keep playing (together) forever,” said Zhang during her on-court interview.

Earlier on Rod Laver Arena, Danilina and Krunic reached the final after a tough 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win over Dabrowski and Stefani, lasting nearly two and a half hours. They had upset top seeds and defending champions Siniakova and Townsend in the quarterfinals.

“I feel like this match had everything in it. (So many) ups and downs. Luisa and Gaby played a great match. It’s always tough to play against them, and I mean, obviously, it was emotional. We just tried to hang in there, especially after a break down in the third, and it worked out for us well,” Krunic said in their on-court interview.

Danilina and Krunic led 5-2, but Dabrowski and Stefani fought back. The No. 7 seeds won the tiebreak. In the second, the Canadian-Brazilian pair broke late to level the match.

The drama continued in the decider. Dabrowski and Stefani initially led 2-0, but a rain delay and roof closure shifted momentum. Danilina and Krunic rallied to 3-3, then broke again to near victory. However, they were broken while serving for a match point. Undeterred, the No. 7 seeds responded immediately with a break to love, sealing the contest with a spectacular rally on match point.

“They were confusing me from the first point. I tried to think about my own game; what I’m supposed to do, what comes from my racket, but they’re a very energetic team. They move well at the net, and they know how to play doubles. Today was a very different match for us, and I’m happy that at the very end we found that extra energy to be in Saturday’s final,” Krunic added.

With both teams having already tasted heartbreak at major finals, Saturday’s showdown promises a compelling battle for the women’s doubles crown in Melbourne.

--IANS

vi/bsk/