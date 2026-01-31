Aus Open: Japan’s Tokito Oda becomes youngest man to hold all four Major titles simultaneously

Melbourne, Jan 31 (IANS) Japanese prodigy Tokito Oda made history by winning the Australian Open 2026 men’s wheelchair title against Martin De la Puente, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. This victory made him the youngest man to simultaneously hold all four Grand Slam titles across any professional tennis format.

Read More

At only 19 years old, Oda’s victory over the third seed at Melbourne Park makes him the second man ever to win four consecutive men’s wheelchair singles majors, joining Japanese legend Shingo Kunieda, who astonishingly won 12 in a row starting from 2007.

Oda's victory marks his second AO crown and his eighth major title overall, bringing him within two titles of Britain's Alfie Hewett. Now firmly established as the world No.1, Oda is on track to approach Kunieda’s record of 28 men’s wheelchair singles Grand Slam titles.

“First, I gotta say, I was missing you, baby. I want to appreciate Martin. You are my best friend on tour. We always hang out every time, and you speak Japanese, so sometimes it’s so funny with you. It’s the first time we shared a final at a Grand Slam. I was very happy to play with Martin. Big congrats to your team,” Oda jokingly mentioned his first trophy won in 2024 before shifting focus to De la Puente.

Oda also secured the doubles title, teaming up with Argentinian Gustavo Fernandez for his second Grand Slam doubles victory.

“Thank you all, I really appreciate all of your love … I hope you guys keep supporting wheelchair tennis. Thank you so much,” he said.

The championship match started with De la Puente taking a 3-1 lead in the first set, just before the day's first rain delay. Although Oda managed to briefly catch up, the Spaniard responded strongly, causing Oda to lose his first set of the tournament.

Oda raised his game significantly in the second set, moving quickly to reach balls and returning them deep into the corners, applying heavy spin to force De la Puente out of position.

After a long rain delay, Oda regained control under the Margaret Court Arena roof, securing the title with 52 winners to De la Puente’s 31. He also won 74 per cent of his first-serve points, significantly surpassing his opponent’s 51per cent.

It was the 18th time these two had met, their sixth encounter at a Grand Slam, and their first final matchup.

De la Puente was aiming to be the 13th player to win a men’s wheelchair singles Grand Slam title, after previously losing to Hewett in the Wimbledon final in 2024. Although he was disappointed, the Spaniard accepted the result graciously, smiling through the moment.

“Congrats, Tokito, we’ve known since you were almost a kid, you already destroyed everyone’s chair on tour … you are a great champion. Thanks to my team. They’ve been pushing me a lot, and I was struggling a lot at Christmas. It was a tough time for me, and they were pushing me — my team, my family, my girl — they were all pushing me. Hopefully, we’re gonna have another battle next year,” De la Puente said after the loss.

Besides Oda’s win at Melbourne Park in 2024, he was also runner-up to Hewett in 2023 and 2025. He has now secured 41 singles titles before turning 20.

As the Australian Open marks 50 years of wheelchair tennis, Oda’s rise serves as a strong symbol of the sport’s development and promising future.

--IANS

vi/bc