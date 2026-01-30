Aus Open: Alcaraz overcomes cramps to oust Zverev in classic semis

Melbourne, Jan 30 (IANS) World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz lay sprawled on center court after overcoming cramps and a comeback from world No. 3 Alexander Zverev in an epic five-set Australian Open semifinal on Friday.

Alcaraz prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-5 in five hours and 27 minutes.

No one could have foreshadowed that this would be one of the greatest matches ever played at Melbourne Park after Alcaraz strolled to a two sets to love lead, reported Xinhua.

But the semifinal flipped dramatically midway through the third set when Alcaraz experienced cramps in his right quad.

With Alcaraz notably limited in his movement, Zverev clawed back and appeared to be powering to victory after leading by a break for most of the fifth set.

But the six-time grand slam champion dug deep to produce one of the best victories of his career.

The 22-year-old will play defending champion Jannik Sinner or 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic, who meet in a blockbuster semifinal on Friday night.

"I always say you have to believe in yourself. One of the most demanding matches I've had to play in my short career. Extremely proud," said Alcaraz, who remains on track for an elusive Australian Open title in his bid to capture a full slate of major trophies.

After falling behind early, a desperate Zverev went for breaks and raced to a 5-2 lead but was unable to close out the second set.

Alcaraz capitalized and produced several spectacular drop shots to seal a tense tiebreak.

Zverev had to climb a mountain with Alcaraz having never lost a five-set match after leading two sets to love.

But the match flipped unexpectedly with Alcaraz hobbled at 4-4 in the third set.

He took a medical timeout much to the chagrin of a heated Zverev with the injury break not supposed to be taken for cramping.

Even though his movement was compromised, Alcaraz twice was two points away from victory before Zverev shut the door with an ace to inflict the Spaniard's first set loss for the tournament.

Alcaraz fought bravely against the odds as Zverev again relied on his trusted serve in the tiebreak to force the tournament's first five-set match at Rod Laver Arena.

A calm Alcaraz moved notably better in the fifth set to finally outlast a flagging Zverev.

