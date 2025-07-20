ATP Tour: Sinner, Djokovic, Draper withdraw from Canadian Masters in Toronto

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Fresh off his success at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been forced to withdraw from the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto, set to begin next week, citing an elbow injury.

Sinner lifted the trophy the last time the Canadian Masters 1000 was held in Toronto in 2023, while the 38-year-old Novak Djokovic is a four-time champion and has cited a groin injury for his withdrawal. British No. 1 Scott Draper has also withdrawn from the Toronto draw due to an arm injury.

“Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have been forced to withdraw from the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto as they recover following Wimbledon. Jack Draper has also withdrawn due to injury,” read the statement by the Tournament’s organisers.

Sinner lifted his second major title of 2025 a week ago at Wimbledon, where he defeated Djokovic in the semifinals for his fifth consecutive victory over the Serbian great.

“I’m really disappointed to be missing the National Bank Open in Toronto, especially as I have such fond memories of playing in Canada. Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said in a release.

Headlining this year’s player list is Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2). The Spaniard, who is still looking to lift his first National Bank Open trophy, currently boasts five Grand Slam championships and seven Masters 1000 titles.

For the first time since 2021, three Canadians are ranked inside the ATP's Top 40 and will gain direct entry into the National Bank Open main draw. Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime, world No. 28, will be making his eighth appearance at the National Bank Open, previously reaching the quarter-finals in 2022.

Richmond Hill's Denis Shapovalov, fresh off a victory in Los Cabos on Sunday, is also set to compete at the National Bank Open for the eighth time, with his best performance coming in 2017 as an 18-year-old when he defeated Rafael Nadal en route to the semi-finals. Rounding out the group is Montrealer Gabriel Diallo, ranked 40th in the world.

