ATP Delhi Open: Davis Cupper Karan Singh, Manas Dhamne get singles' wildcards

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Karan Singh and Manas Dhamne have been awarded main draw wild cards for the upcoming Delhi Open, which begins on February 16 at the DLTA Complex. The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) also confirmed a main draw wild card for Digvijay Pratap Singh, along with four qualifying singles wild cards for the tournament.

Karan Singh’s inclusion comes on the back of his role in India’s victorious Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. His wild card reflects both his contribution to the national team’s recent success and his consistent performances on the professional circuit.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Manas Dhamne, widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Indian tennis, continues to impress with his rapid development and growing competitive maturity. The Delhi Open presents another valuable opportunity for the teenager to test himself against higher-ranked opposition and gain crucial experience at this level.

Digvijay Pratap Singh, who was a reserve member of India’s Davis Cup squad during the recent tie, has also been rewarded with a main draw wild card. His selection recognises his role within the team environment and his steadily rising stature on the domestic circuit.

Commenting on the selections, DLTA president Rohit Rajpal said they reflect both recognition of recent contributions and a long-term investment in Indian tennis.

“Karan Singh and Digvijay Pratap Singh played important roles in the recent Davis Cup campaign, and this wild card is a recognition of their contribution to the team’s success. Manas Dhamne is one of the most exciting young talents in the country today, and it is important that we provide him with opportunities at events like the Delhi Open to help him grow and gain valuable experience at a higher level,” Rajpal said.

In addition, the DLTA has awarded qualifying singles wild cards to Nitin Kumar Sinha, Ishaque Eqbal, Udit Kamboj and Denis Yevseyev. These players will compete in the qualifying draw for a place in the main tournament.

The Delhi Open continues to serve as a key platform for Indian players to compete against strong international fields while earning valuable ranking points and match experience, with main draw action set to begin on February 16 at the DLTA Complex.

