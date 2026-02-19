ATP Delhi Open 2026: Nagal exits after second-round loss; Banthia–Donski advances in doubles

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the ATP Delhi Open 2026 after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Italy’s Federico Cina in the second round at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Thursday. Meanwhile, the top-seeded doubles pairing of Siddhant Banthia and Alexander Donski progressed to the quarterfinals with a commanding win.

Read More

Competing in the ATP Challenger 75 tournament, Nagal was unable to overturn an early deficit against the 18-year-old Cina, who displayed composure beyond his years. Cina broke Nagal in the opening game and held firm to take the first set 6-4. He then surged to a 5-1 lead in the second set, putting himself on the brink of victory.

Nagal, ranked No. 297 in the world, mounted a brief fightback by saving three match points and narrowing the gap to 5-4, raising hopes of a comeback. However, Cina held his nerve in the final game to close out a 6-4, 6-4 victory in one hour and 40 minutes, ending India’s singles campaign in the tournament.

Reflecting on his win, the young Italian acknowledged both Nagal’s pedigree and the challenge of playing in front of a home crowd.

“Nagal is someone who played in the main draw of the Grand Slams. So for sure I am very happy about this win,” Cina said after the win. “He is a tough player. He also played at home, so it was difficult. But I am very happy to win this match. It was tough because he was 5-4, and then the crowd was also getting excited. It was tough, but I served well in the last game in the end.”

Elsewhere in the singles draw, second seed Rei Sakamoto of Japan advanced to the quarterfinals after recovering from a set down to defeat Great Britain’s Alastair Grey 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. Third seed Jay Clarke and fifth-seed Oliver Crawford, both from Great Britain, along with Japan’s eighth seed Rio Noguchi, also progressed with straight-sets victories. In another notable result, Belgium’s Michael Geerts upset seventh seed Daniel Michalski of Poland in straight sets.

India found success in the doubles competition, where the top-seeded duo of Banthia and Donski secured a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory over Francis Casey Alcantara and Courtney John Lock to book their place in the last eight.

Banthia expressed satisfaction with their performance and highlighted the pair’s growing understanding on court.

“It was good. Me and Alex have played a lot last year, and it was good to get him back on the court with me this year and start the season really strong,” Banthia said after the win. “I thought the chemistry was always there, and we both improved as individuals, as a player. We understand each other's game, and to have that dominant performance in the first round gives us a lot of confidence going forward.”

The Indian wildcard pair of Divij Sharan and Karan Singh also advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating Dimitar Kuzmanov and Denis Yevseyev in straight sets.

With Nagal’s exit, Somdev Devvarman remains the only Indian singles champion in the tournament’s history, having won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. The ATP Delhi Open, now in its sixth edition, continues at the DLTA Complex with players competing for valuable ranking points and prize money as the race for the title intensifies.

ATP Delhi Open 2026 - Day 5 Results (till 6 PM IST)

Men’s Singles Main Draw - Second Round

[2] Rei Sakamoto (JPN) d. Alastair Grey (GBR) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

[3] Jay Clarke (GBR) d. [Q] Alexandr Binda (ITA) 6-4, 6-4

[5] Oliver Crawford (GBR) d. [PR] Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 6-4

[6] Federico Cina (ITA) d. Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-4, 6-4

Michael Geerts (BEL) d. [7] Daniel Michalski (POL) 7-6(8), 6-4

[8] Rio Noguchi (JPN) d. Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) 6-4, 6-3

Felix Gill (GBR) d. Petr Bar Biryukov 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Stefanos Sakellaridis (GRE) d. Beibit Zhukayev (KAZ) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Men’s Doubles Main Draw - First Round

[1] Siddhant Banthia (IND)/ Alexander Donski (BUL) d. Francis Casey Alcantara (PHI)/ Courtney John Lock (ZIM) 6-2, 6-3

[3] JiSung Nam (KOR)/ Patrik Niklas-Salminen (FIN) d. Dane Sweeny (AUS)/ Seita Watanabe (JPN) 7-6(7), 6-2

[WC] Divij Sharan (IND)/ Karan Singh (IND) d. Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL)/ Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 7-6(5), 6-4

Luca Castelnuovo (SUI)/Rio Noguchi (JPN) d. Oliver Crawford (GBR)/ Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ) 4-1 (retd.)

--IANS

vi/bsk/