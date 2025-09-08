Atiqa Mir headlines rising Indian stars in AKCEL GP's global line-up

Abu Dhabi, Sep 8 (IANS) AKCEL GP Academy has announced a dynamic line-up of rising stars to compete in the 2025/26 Rotax Max and IAME UAE Karting Championships as part of their inaugural season. The line-up features Atiqa Asif Mir, Rivaan Dev Preetham, Rehan Khan Rasheed, Ridhaan A, Krishay Gutte, and Jagrat Detroja from India, Brando Londono from Canada and Linas Volungevicius from Lithuania.

Leading the charge, Atiqa Mir has already made history as the first Indian to secure a top-10 finish at the Rotax Euro Trophy. Rivaan Dev Preetham, a two-time national champion, became India’s first race winner at the FIA Motorsport Games, finishing World No. 8 in 2024.

Jagrat Detroja also made headlines in Valencia, taking pole position and finishing 5th overall. The next wave of Indian talent includes Rehan Khan Rasheed, holder of fastest laps across all three FMSCI-homologated tracks in Micro Max, and 11-year-old Ridhaan A, who broke into the National Karting Championship top-six on debut. Krishay Gutte adds further promise with consistent performances across Asia and the UAE.

On the international front, Brando Londono, Canada’s most-followed young racer, brings FIA European Karting Championship experience and is preparing his step up to Formula 4. Linas Volungevicius, a front-runner in the Rotax Latvia and Lithuania Championships, impressed with a top-10 finish at the FIA Motorsport Games. Together, these eight drivers form a fearless and ambitious squad set to light up the UAE karting circuit.

“We are thrilled to launch the first season of the AKCEL GP Karting Academy, a dream that celebrates talent, passion, and perseverance. We are proud to represent India, Canada, and Lithuania in our very first season, proof that motorsports knows no borders. Our heart lies in nurturing Indian motorsport talent, but our vision is global. To every young driver, remember, this is just the start of your journey. With hard work and belief, the track ahead has no limits,” said Amit Kaushal, chairman AKCEL Group.

Looking ahead, AKCEL GP Academy plans to expand into European championships by 2027, creating a seamless pathway into the FIA Pyramid from FIA F4, FIA FREC, FIA F3 and FIA F2.

