Union Minister Shekhawat congratulates Rajasthan govt for organising National Volleyball C'ship

Jaipur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated the Rajasthan government for organizing the National Volleyball Championship in Jaipur.

The National Volleyball Championship kicked off in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday and will go on till January 13.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Shekhawat called it a "Mahakumbh" of the sport.



"It is a matter of good fortune for Rajasthan that the Maha Kumbh of Volleyball, the National Championship of Volleyball is being organized in Rajasthan. I would like to heartily congratulate the organizing committee as well as the Rajasthan government for organizing it... 62 teams from all over the country have come together in the Volleyball Championship. I congratulate the organizing committee while wishing all the players the best," said the minister.

The national championships will be a step in unearthing young talent that will help India achieve great things in the future in Volleyball. The country has accomplished some big things in the sport, notably the 1955 Asian tournament, a bronze medal in the 1958 Asian Games, and following it with a silver medal in the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, as per Olympics.com.

After that India had to wait for 24 years for another medal in the Asian Games, securing a bronze medal in the 1986 games at Seoul. However, India has not made an impact in the Olympics, when it comes to volleyball.

Jimmy George, a former Indian volleyball captain, is considered one of the finest volleyball players ever and was a part of the 1986 Asian Games bronze medal-winning team.

The women's team has also won gold medals in 2016 and 2019 South Asian Games.

The Indian teams could not make it to the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. (ANI)