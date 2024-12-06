Three Indian lifters to compete in World Weightlifting Championship Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain]: A three-member Indian team, all women, will be competing in the World Weightlifting Championship in Manama, Bahrain starting from Friday onwards.

The tournament, scheduled to take place till December 16, will not witness Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu in action as she has an eye on long-term rehab from her injuries. She last played in 2024 Paris Olympics, where she missed out on a medal by finishing fourth.

In her absence, the up and coming Gyaneshwari Yadav will be representing the tricolour in women's 49 kg category. She is also a silver medalist at the junior world championships level and secured a gold medal in the last year's Commonwealth Championships in the 49kg division, as per Olympics.com.

She remains only Indian lifter in group A of her category at the championships.

The other Indian is Commonwealth Games silver medalist Bindyarani Devi, playing in the group B of women's 55 kg, which is a non-Olympic weight class. On the other hand, Ditimoni Sonowal will be competing in 64 kg Group C, which is also a non-Olympic weight class.

India will have no male competitors this time around, as compared to four male lifters from last year's competition, Achinta Sheuli, Ajith Narayan, Gurdeep Singh and Shubham Tanaji Todkar - who competed in last year's world championships held in Riyadh.

World Weightlifting Championships 2024 schedule for Indian weightlifters

As per Indian Standard Times (IST)

December 7, Saturday

Women's 49kg (A) - 8:00 PM

December 8, Sunday

Women's 55kg (C) - 12:30 PM

Women's 55kg (B) - 5:30 PM

Women's 55kg (A) - 10:30 PM

December 10, Tuesday

Women's 64kg (D) - 10:30 AM

Women's 64kg (C) - 12:30 PM

Women's 64kg (B) - 5:30 PM

Women's 64kg (A) - 10:30 PM. (ANI)