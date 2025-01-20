Punjab CM Mann Congratulates Team India for Winning Men's, Women's Titles at Kho Kho WC 2025

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday congratulated Indian men's and women's teams for winning the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi concluded on a historic note with India securing the titles in both men's and women's competitions.

In a masterclass of speed, strategy, and skill, the Indian women's kho kho team scripted history by clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on a magical Sunday night.

The Women in Blue dominated Nepal in a spectacular final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40. The men's team also secured a 54-36 win over Nepal in the title clash.

India's path to glory included commanding victories over South Korea, IR Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by a triumph against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

This historic achievement not only crowns India as the inaugural world champion but also marks a watershed moment for this Indigenous sport on the global stage.

Taking to X, Bhagwant Mann said that the men's and women's teams have made all the Indians feel proud with their triumph at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

"The Indian boys' team defeated the Nepalese team by 54-36 and the Indian girls' team defeated the Nepalese team by a huge margin of 78-40, making Indians feel proud all over the world. Congratulations to the players, coaches and other management staff of both the teams. Chak De India," Bhagwant Mann wrote on X.



The team's journey to the championship was nothing short of remarkable. India showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, beginning with convincing victories over Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan in the group stages.

Their momentum continued through the knockout rounds, where they outclassed Bangladesh in the quarterfinals before overcoming a strong South African side in the semifinals. (ANI)