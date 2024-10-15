Payal Kanodia shines at IUKL World Championship 2024 in Corfu, Greece winning two golds for India

Gurugram: Payal Kanodia won two gold medals at the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL) World Championship 2024, held by the IUKL in Corfu, Greece, from October 10 to 14.

Her victory has sparked immense pride and celebration, not only in her hometown of Tauru, Haryana, but across the entire nation.

Competing against top athletes from 30 countries, Kanodia clinched her first gold medal in the 16 kg Snatch event within the 68 kg weight category. She followed this triumph with another gold in the Double Arm Long Cycle (16+16 kg) event, also in the 68 kg category.

The IUKL, a global non-profit organization with members in over 60 countries, hosted a diverse range of competitors, including youth under-16/under-18 and World Grand Prix levels, making Kanodia's achievement even more remarkable.

Following her remarkable victory, Payal Kanodia, stated, "I am incredibly proud and humbled to represent India once again at the IUKL World Championship 2024 in Kettlebell Lifting. It was a special privilege to compete alongside my son, Kiaan, who brought the same passion and energy to the competition. Nurturing a love for sports in every child's formative years is a commitment close to my heart. This win, however, would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my coach, whose encouragement and dedication fueled my drive to compete at this level," as quoted by a press release by the IUKL.

Payal Kanodia has consistently demonstrated her prowess in the IUKL World Championships, bringing pride to the nation with her stellar performances. She won a silver medal at the IUKL World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, in 2021.

In 2022, she made history at India's first-ever Kettlebell Sport World Championship, organized by the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL) in Delhi. Now, Kanodia has secured her first place in the Biathlon 12+12kg (under 68 kg) event and continued her success by winning gold in the Snatch 16kg event (under 68 kg) after a highly competitive round, earning two gold medals for the country.

An advocate for sports, Kanodia's passion is deeply tied to the legacy of her ancestral village, Tauru in Haryana, where sports have long been integral to community life.

One of her signature initiatives, the "Lakshya" program, is dedicated to unlocking the potential of children and youth, empowering them to become confident, capable individuals while fostering a lifelong engagement with sports and the arts. The program is set to impact over 500 young athletes by 2025.

—ANI