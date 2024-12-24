Manu Bhaker Addresses Khel Ratna Nomination Lapse: Focuses on Winning Medals for India

New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker believes there may have been a lapse on her part while filing the nomination for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, which is currently being "corrected." She also asserted that awards and recognition are not her goals, but they serve to keep her motivated.

The 2020 Arjuna Awardee said that regardless of the award, she should remain motivated to win more medals for her country. She requested that people refrain from speculating about the ongoing matter regarding the Khel Ratna Award.

"Regarding the ongoing issue with my nomination for the prestigious Khel Ratna award, I would like to state that as an athlete, my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal," Manu wrote on X.



"I believe there has been a lapse, possibly on my part, while filing for the nomination, which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award, I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. I kindly request everyone not to speculate on this matter," she concluded.

Meanwhile, sources from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) stated on Tuesday, "The list for the National Sports Awards has not been finalised yet, so there is no point in excluding any player's name at this stage."

Manu Bhaker made history by opening India's medal tally at the Olympics after securing third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India.

She further cemented her place in history during the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning two bronze medals in shooting events. Manu secured a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event with Sarabjot Singh.

The duo defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off. Both shooters delivered consistent 10s in the series against the South Koreans, claiming India's second medal.

Manu and Sarabjot secured the bronze in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, marking India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, Manu narrowly missed out on a historic grand treble, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. (ANI)