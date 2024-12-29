Koneru Humpy Clinches 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship, Inspires Millions

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, and former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy joined hands on Sunday to congratulate the Indian chess woman grandmaster Koneru Humpy on winning FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship.

The Indian chess woman grandmaster Koneru Humpy on Sunday won the FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship in New York after beating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar with the black pieces in the final round of the tournament.

According to ESPN, it was Humpy's second world rapid title and the fourth time she has finished in the top three of the event. Previously, the Indian chess player won the title back in 2019.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju said that the nation will not just celebrate Humpy's win but the inspiration she is to the million citizens.

"India's chess brilliance shines brighter than ever! @humpy_koneru, your 2024 FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship victory is India's pride & glory. Your 2nd World Rapid title redefines excellence & resilience. India celebrates not just your win but the inspiration you are to millions! Jai Hind," Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.



Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu took to his official X handle and said that Humpy's incredible triumph caps off a phenomenal year for Indian chess.

"What a proud moment for India! Congratulations to Koneru Humpy on winning the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship 2024. Her incredible triumph caps off a phenomenal year for Indian chess," N Chandrababu Naidu wrote on X.



Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh called Humpy an "Indian chess legend" and wished for her future.

"Delighted to see Koneru Humpy crowned the 2024 FIDE Women's World Rapid Champion! This exceptional feat is an admirable example of your grit, determination and skill. Here's to many more triumphs and inspiring generations to come. You're a true Indian chess legend," Lokesh Nara wrote on X.



Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy heaped praise on Humpy and wished her for her future endeavours.

"I congratulate Humpy Koneru on this extraordinary feat. Her determination and excellence are a source of pride for us all. We wish her continued success in her future endeavours," said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a statement.

Humpy sealed the title after finishing with a score of 8.5/11 in the final round of the tournament. As per ESPN, the Indian chess player achieved the milestone of becoming the second player to win multiple women's world rapid titles after China's Ju Wenjun.

Back in 2023, Humpy came second at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. While, in 2012, she secured second place at the tournament.

Humpy came into the final round of the tournament with a joint lead alongside her compatriot, Harika Dronavalli.

In the final round, Humpy took on Sukandar, while, Harika locked horns against China's Tan Zhongyi.

Harika ended her final round with a draw. Meanwhile, Humpy displayed a stunning performance and clinched the win. (ANI)