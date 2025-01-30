Sports

Indian Open 2025 to Boost Pickleball with $125K Prize Pool, Starts February 3

Indian Open 2025 in Mumbai to feature global players, $125K prize pool, and celebrity involvement
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Athletics
Jan 30, 2025, 11:09 AM
Indian Open 2025 to Boost Pickleball

Mumbai: The Indian Open 2025 is all set to take place from February 3 to 9 at NESCO Goregaon, Mumbai.

Under the leadership of founder Hemal Jain and co-founders Niraj Jain, Divyesh Jain, and Suresh Bhansali, Global Sports is helping pickleball's growth across India, a press release by the Indian Open stated.

The organization's mission is further bolstered by Bollywood writer-director Shashank Khaitan joining as a partner, along with entrepreneur Yuvi Ruia. Adding star power to this dynamic team, celebrated filmmaker and pop culture icon Karan Johar serves as its brand ambassador.

With a staggering prize pool of USD 125,000, over 1,200-plus players across the world will compete on 25-plus courts across multiple categories, making this the most prestigious pickleball tournament in Asia.

The event also marks the debut of the Pickleball Pro and Challenger League, featuring ten city-based teams:

-Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors - Janhvi Kapoor

-Ahmedabad Olympians - Anmol Patel and Aditya Gandhi

-Bengaluru Blazers - Amrita Deora

-Chennai Cool Cats - Anshuman Ruia, Radhika Ruia and Yudi Ruia

-Delhi Snipers - Jai Gandhi, Krysh and Karyna Bajaj

-Goa Gladiators - Samrat Zaveri, Atul Rawat, Rajesh Advani and Sachin Bhansali

-Hyderabad Vikings - Akshay Reddy

-Jaipur Jawans - Luv Ranjan and Anubhav Singh Bassi

-Kolkata Kingz - Dhruv Mehta, Varun Vora, Rohan Khemka and Shivaan Ghai

-Nashik Ninjas - Karishma Thakker

"The Indian Open 2025 promises an electrifying celebration of sport, competition, and community, paving the way for pickleball's bright future in India and beyond," the release added. (ANI)

Mumbai sportspickleballpickleball growth Indiasports competitions AsiaIndian Open pickleballIndian Open 2025Indian sports newspickleball leagueKaran Johar brand ambassadorsports events Indiapickleball tournamentglobal sports eventsBollywood in sportspickleball prize pool

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...