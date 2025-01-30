Indian Open 2025 to Boost Pickleball with $125K Prize Pool, Starts February 3

Mumbai: The Indian Open 2025 is all set to take place from February 3 to 9 at NESCO Goregaon, Mumbai.
Under the leadership of founder Hemal Jain and co-founders Niraj Jain, Divyesh Jain, and Suresh Bhansali, Global Sports is helping pickleball's growth across India, a press release by the Indian Open stated.
The organization's mission is further bolstered by Bollywood writer-director Shashank Khaitan joining as a partner, along with entrepreneur Yuvi Ruia. Adding star power to this dynamic team, celebrated filmmaker and pop culture icon Karan Johar serves as its brand ambassador.
With a staggering prize pool of USD 125,000, over 1,200-plus players across the world will compete on 25-plus courts across multiple categories, making this the most prestigious pickleball tournament in Asia.
The event also marks the debut of the Pickleball Pro and Challenger League, featuring ten city-based teams:
-Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors - Janhvi Kapoor
-Ahmedabad Olympians - Anmol Patel and Aditya Gandhi
-Bengaluru Blazers - Amrita Deora
-Chennai Cool Cats - Anshuman Ruia, Radhika Ruia and Yudi Ruia
-Delhi Snipers - Jai Gandhi, Krysh and Karyna Bajaj
-Goa Gladiators - Samrat Zaveri, Atul Rawat, Rajesh Advani and Sachin Bhansali
-Hyderabad Vikings - Akshay Reddy
-Jaipur Jawans - Luv Ranjan and Anubhav Singh Bassi
-Kolkata Kingz - Dhruv Mehta, Varun Vora, Rohan Khemka and Shivaan Ghai
-Nashik Ninjas - Karishma Thakker
"The Indian Open 2025 promises an electrifying celebration of sport, competition, and community, paving the way for pickleball's bright future in India and beyond," the release added. (ANI)