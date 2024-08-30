I am happy to win a medal for my country: Avani after clinching gold at Paris Paralympics

Chateauroux [France]: After winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara said that she was happy to win a medal for the country.

Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Speaking in a video shared by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Avani said that she felt nice and happy after winning the gold medal at the Paris Paralympics.

"It feels nice, I am happy. I am happy to win a medal for my country. I am thankful to my team, my coaches, my parents, and my country," Avani said.

Meanwhile, Mona Agarwal said that it was a difficult final but she was happy to clinch the bronze medal at the Paralympics 2024.

"It was a difficult final, but I am happy that I could do it. I always had this belief that I would win a medal at Paris 2024. I want to dedicate this medal to my kids," Mona said.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

—ANI