'Every match reflected their hunger for glory', says India coach Tejeswini of women’s kabaddi WC win

New Delhi: The Indian women’s kabaddi team, on Wednesday, returned to the country with much fanfare after beating Chinese Taipei in the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The side secured a 35–28 win in the final, in what was their second straight World Cup title, further showcasing their strength in the sport.

Speaking on the victory, head coach V. Tejeswini Bai shared words of praise for his team. “What this team achieved in Dhaka has filled my heart with pride. The girls played with incredible heart, discipline, and determination — every single match was a reflection of their hunger to bring glory to India.

“I was the head coach when we won the Asian Games in 2023, and the Asian Kabaddi Championship in 2025, so this is a hat-trick of wins for me. Winning a World Cup medal for the country is always special, but watching these young women rise to the moment makes it even more meaningful. As a coach, I couldn’t be prouder of them,” she added.

Skipper Ritu Negi spoke about how important this victory was for the future of women’s kabaddi in India, “Lifting the World Cup for India is a feeling beyond words. As captain, I know I’m only as strong as the team behind me, and this group of girls stood together through every challenge.

"Women’s kabaddi has grown so much — the competition is tougher than ever — but we believed in each other till the final whistle. Chinese Taipei pushed us hard, but our unity and trust made the difference. This victory belongs to every girl who dreams of representing India one day,” she added.

Sanju Devi, who finished as the Player of the Tournament, lauded the team’s collective effort for the win. “Being named Player of the Tournament is an honour I will cherish forever, but this moment belongs to my entire team. Every raid, every tackle, every point — it came from our collective fight.

“The final against Chinese Taipei tested us, but we walked in with one dream: to bring the trophy home. This win means so much for women’s kabaddi in India. It shows how far we’ve come, and how much further we’re ready to go,” she said.

India dominated the tournament from start to finish, winning all their group-stage matches before defeating Iran 33–21 in the semi-final to book their place in the title clash. Chinese Taipei also enjoyed an unbeaten run in their group and overcame hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the other semi-final.

