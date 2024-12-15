Bahubali Jorhat Half Marathon 2024: 700 Athletes Join International Event in Assam

Jorhat (Assam): The Bahubali Jorhat Half Marathon, a premier international-level running event, began at 6 a.m. on Sunday at Jorhat Stadium, attracting approximately 700 athletes from Assam and adjacent states.

The marathon is organized by the NE Ujjiwan Foundation in association with Bahubali Egg, the event celebrates health, fitness, and community spirit.

Speaking to ANI, Srimanta Madhab Dutta, Director of NE Ujjiwan Foundation, said "NE Ujjiwan Foundation and Bahubali Egg have organized this event with great enthusiasm. We are receiving tremendous support from the people of Jorhat, which is truly encouraging. This event aims to raise awareness about health and fitness. Participants from various parts of Assam and even from other states have joined, making it a diverse and vibrant competition. We have designed this event to meet international standards...," he said.

"One of the most inspiring aspects is the participation of veteran athletes aged 68 to 70 years, demonstrating that age is no barrier to fitness. Through this marathon, we hope to encourage people to adopt a health-conscious lifestyle, include running in their daily routines, and consume nutritious food, we are committed to continuing this marathon in the future and are confident that even more participants will join in the coming years, making it an even greater success," he added.

The marathon featured three categories: 21 km and 10 km competitive races, and a 5 km non-competitive fun run, encouraging both seasoned athletes and casual runners to participate.

The event reinforced its status as an international-level competition, attracting runners with its professional organization and high standards. Speaking about the marathon, the organizers emphasized its mission to inspire a culture of healthy living and camaraderie within the community.

Bahubali Egg Organiser Akash Gogoi, said " Around 700 to 800 participants are taking part in this event, which features three marathon categories: 21 km and 10 km competitive races, and 5 km non-competitive run. Participants are divided into the following age groups: under 18 years, 18 years 1 day to 30 years, 30 years 1 day to 45 years, 45 years 1 day to 60 years, and 60 years and above. We are awarding prize money to the top participants, and all registered participants will receive T-shirts and caps as a token of appreciation. The participation of numerous school and college students is especially inspiring, as is the involvement of veteran athletes aged 68 years and above. This is our first time organizing this marathon, and we are planning to continue it soon. We hope to see an increase in the number of participants in the coming years."

"We are grateful for the excellent support from the district administration, which has ensured the event's security by deploying around 45 civil defence cadets. The Jorhat Health Department has also provided significant assistance, further contributing to the event's success," he added.

A highlight of the event was the participation of veteran runners, some aged 70 and above, who demonstrated their lasting dedication to fitness. At the same time, young competitors brought their fierce energy to the race, amplifying the excitement of the day.

Participant of the Marathon, Prakritish Pegu, 53, said "I am participating in the 5 km event, and I am very pleased that Bahubali has organized such an international-level marathon. I believe events like this will help create awareness among people about their health and fitness.

When competitions like this are organized, people tend to take them seriously and start practising well in advance, which promotes a healthy lifestyle. I sincerely hope this event continues in the coming years. I am 53 years old and currently working as an inspector in the CRPF. My message to everyone is to come forward and participate in events like this, as they not only improve physical fitness but also inspire a sense of community and motivation," he said.

The Bahubali Jorhat Half Marathon continues to strengthen its reputation as a platform that bridges age, geography, and experience, fostering a shared enthusiasm for running. (ANI)