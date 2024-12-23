Anup Kumar: Defence to Decide Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Champions

Pune: With the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs battle in the vicinity, PKL legend Anup Kumar believes defensive prowess will be the deciding factor in crowning this season's champions, marking a significant shift from the traditionally raider-dominated sport.

Anup Kumar, who led U Mumba to their only PKL trophy in Season 2 said that a single raider can never win the trophy for a team now.

"When the PKL started, defenders didn't have much value, and there weren't many tackle points as the raiders ruled the roost. But nowadays there are more defensive moves... A single raider can never win the trophy for a team now, you need defenders," Anup Kumar was quoted in a release from PKL as saying.

Among the playoff contenders, Kumar has been particularly impressed with the Haryana Steelers' approach. "The Steelers have impressed the most this season, both their defenders and their raiders... Their defence especially has done tremendous work, whether you talk about (Mohammadreza) Shadloui or Rahul (Sethpal)."

For his former team U Mumba, currently fighting for a playoff spot, Kumar believes their chances hinge on their final league match. "U Mumba's performance has been very good after a slow start. Though their start wasn't great, they've improved... If they win their last match, they'll qualify 100%," he said.

The former captain particularly highlighted U Mumba raider Ajit Chauhan's solo efforts this season. "Ajit's performance has been excellent... If another raider had supported him even a little, this team would have been in first, second, or third position, not fifth or sixth," Kumar noted, pointing to the importance of balanced team performance in crucial matches.

As teams make their final push for playoff qualification, Kumar's analysis suggests that success in the knockout stages will depend not just on star raiders but on how well teams execute their defensive strategies - a fascinating evolution in the sport's tactical approach. (ANI)